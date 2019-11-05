New Leon restaurant set to open in Leeds Station - and it's hiring

Leon is based primarily in London but has recently branched out to Birmingham, Manchester and East Midlands Airport.

Due to popular demand, the chain has announced it will open a branch in Leeds by the end of 2019 and work has already begun to refurbish the unit in the station.

Located next to KFC and Subway on the concourse, Leon will offer fast food-to-go sourced from natural and fresh ingredients.

The restaurant, based in London, advertises as a healthy alternative to other fast-food chains

-> Kirkgate Market's first pub The Owl opens its doorsThe menu includes a range of option for vegans and those with dietary requirements - including gluten-free chicken nuggets.

The unit will open from 6am to 10pm.

Leon is recruiting part-time and full-time team members to work on the till or in the kitchen, offering a starting wage of £8.90 per hour.

The job advertisement says previous experience in a similar position is desirable, but not necessary as the restaurant will provide full training.