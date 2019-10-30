The best 10 restaurants in Leeds for vegan food - according to TripAdvisor

The 10 best restaurants in Leeds for vegan food - according to TripAdvisor

More and more people are making the switch to a vegan diet.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 11:45 am

From traditional Polish meals to Middle-Eastern street food, there are plenty of options in Leeds for tasty vegan food. These are the 10 best restaurants and cafés in Leeds for vegan options, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

1. Falafel Guys

A firm favourite in Leeds city centre, Falafel Guys offer healthy Middle-Eastern street food from a truck on Briggate. Falafels are made fresh everyday and are completely vegan.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Bill's

Founded by greengrocer Bill Collison, Bill's on Albion Place keeps to a simple British menu made with fresh and seasonal ingredients. A range of options are available for vegans.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. The Oxford Place

Located on Oxford Place, one review says: 'This gem must be best value fine food in Leeds. Really interesting and exciting menu choices, wonderful presentation of delicious food with good wine choices'

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Kuala Lumpur Cafe

A cosy Malaysian cafe on Bennet Road in Headingley, just off Otley Road. A small menu is based around their award-winning dish with rice and nuts, with a curry of your choice

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3