Kirkgate Market's first pub The Owl opens its doors

Gastro pub The Owl, located on Fish & Game Row, officially opened its doors today after months of excitement.

It represents a first in the 150-year-old history of Europe’s biggest covered market - a pub inside the market’s walls.

-> New beer garden opens in Leeds brewing heritage heartlandNorthern Monk are stocking the beer lines for The Owl - a 44-seater taproom and dining room, masterminded by HOME fine dining stars Liz Cottam and Mark Owens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub offers the best in British food, beer and wines and “Wisdom” is the house pour - a new beer brewed especially by Northern Monk for The Owl.

On Saturday morning the pub will be open from 8.30am to show the Rugby World Cup Final, where England could also make history.

The Owl is the first of four market venues Liz and Mark plan to open over the next few months.