A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called Morley railway station at 10.04am today (30 November) to reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics are also in attendance, and sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”