Police were called to Fountain Street in Morley in the early hours of Saturday morning (November 26) to reports that the 22-year-old male had been found on the pavement. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries that were “not believed to be life threatening but may be life changing”.

One resident said that neighbours rushed to help after hearing “shouting and then moaning”. He said: “There was blood all over the pavement. It all seemed pretty vicious to be honest. You’ve got to wonder what is wrong with some people. I just hope the guy pulls through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The neighbour said that the man had been hit “on the top of the head” with a slab of concrete and “it looked like it was multiple times”.

The attack happened outside a property on Fountain Street, Morley

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives are appealing for information following an incident in Leeds in which a man was seriously injured. At 12.53am on Saturday, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to a male found injured in Fountain Street, Morley. Officers attended and the 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries that were not believed to be life threatening but may be life changing. A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”