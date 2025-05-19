A zoo in Leeds has welcomed a delightful surprise just in time for the half-term break (May 26-30) .

Last month, meerkats Soya Bean and Jay-Z surprised their keepers at Tropical World in Roundhay by welcoming two new pups into the world.

Although meerkat mothers typically allow their babies to rest in their nest box during this time, Soya Bean has been enthusiastic about introducing her new arrivals to visitors.

Tropical World has welcoming two new surprise babies. | Leeds City Council

The 11-year-old mother is part of the original mob of meerkats at Tropical World and last gave birth to two male pups named Jelly Bean and Lima Beam in 2020.

Father Jay-Z is five years old and arrived at the North Leeds zoo from Flamingo Land in 2022 as a potential mate for Soya Bean.

The keepers at Tropical World suspected she was expecting and had scheduled an ultrasound. However, just a few days before the appointment, she surprised them by giving birth to two pups in her nest box.

While the two babies currently remain unnamed, their names will be bean-inspired to align with family tradition.

The new arrivals came just in time for nest week's half-term break. | Leeds City Council

Meerkats are pregnant for around 11 weeks, and litters usually consist of two to five pups. The newborns are born blind and without fur, requiring care from their parents for a few weeks before they are strong enough to leave the burrow.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique commented: “It is always exciting to welcome new arrivals to our zoos and I’m pleased that the meerkat family is doing well.

“Tropical World has much to offer and is a great place to educate yourself about all the different species and the important conservation work that the zoo facilitates."

Mum Soya Bean has been eager to show her new babies to the world. | Leeds City Council

He added: “Visitors exploring the zoo can learn about the incredible animals and the threats which are affecting their populations in the wild. The zoo and its staff play an important part in protecting vulnerable species.”

In addition to the new arrivals, Tropical World has recently launched a new meerkat adoption project, allowing visitors to adopt an animal for a year to support its care and the conservation projects undertaken by the zoo.