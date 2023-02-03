Tropical World welcomed its first visitors in the 1980s – and it’s been one of the most popular attractions in Leeds ever since.

Just over the road from main the entrance to Roundhay Park, the zoo has undergone a number of revamps that have ushered in new features such as the Aztec-themed aquarium that opened in 2015. Leeds City Council, which runs the attraction, also signed off last year on the first phase of a £2m plan that will allow it to become part of European Endangered Species breeding programmes.

Visitors heading to Tropical World today can meet animals that live in the rainforest floor as they look around the Waterfall House or explore the Rainforest Canopy to get a bird’s eye view of what life is like up above. Those fascinated by snakes, lizards and invertebrates will be drawn to Creature Corner, before heading into the darkness of the Creature Cavern that’s home to a number of venomous, clawed or prickly residents.

There’s also the Butterfly House, the Aquarium and the Desert House, which is home to the meerkats that have stolen the hearts of many visitors over the years. In 2015, some of the mischievous creatures were even put in isolation after trying to escape from their enclosure.

Here we take a look back at 11 of the animals, birds and reptiles that have delighted visitors over the years.

Meerkates The meerkats are among the most popular residents at Tropical World, with the birth of these three little ones proving a talking point in 2010.

Burmese python A rare albino Burmese python pictured back in 2009.

Ring-tailed lemurs One of the ring-tailed lemurs in 2006.

Cotton-top tamarin monkey One of the two cotton-top tamarin monkeys gets a treat in 2015.