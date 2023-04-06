Among the new species to arrive at the Leeds attraction are three Indian Crested Porcupines, a mother and her two sons, and a male Argentine Black and White Tegu, the largest species of the ‘tegu’ lizards. Visitors can also see six new Pygmy Marmosets, the world’s smallest type of monkey, and the Emperor Tamarins - a species of monkey known for their long, exquisite moustaches.

A licensed zoo with membership of BIAZA, Tropical World is one of the UK's largest indoor tropical rainforest visitor attractions which has been welcoming guests since 1988. It has seven zones which replicate a tropical environment from around the world.

The new animals will join the already huge Tropical World family, which consists of everything from birds, butterflies, fish, reptiles, insects and small mammals to a crocodile and a family of meerkats.

Three Indian Crested Porcupines and six tiny Pygmy Marmosets are among the animals to have arrived at Tropical World Leeds (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Visitors heading to Tropical World can meet animals that live in the rainforest floor as they look around the Waterfall House or explore the Rainforest Canopy to get a bird’s eye view of what life is like up above. Those fascinated by snakes, lizards and invertebrates will be drawn to Creature Corner, before heading into the darkness of the Creature Cavern that’s home to a number of venomous, clawed or prickly residents.

Abigail Hardwick, animal officer at Tropical World, said: “It’s been really exciting to work with the team to get the new animals settled into their new home. It has taken us a little time to get them all accustomed to their new surroundings and to get a good understanding of how they all interact with each other, but we are now looking forward to letting our customers meet them all over the Easter holidays.”

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for public health and active lifestyles, added: “I’m really excited to see the new animals take up residence in our freshly revamped section of Tropical World. Tropical World is steeped in history and has been a firm favourite in Leeds for many years. With the Easter Holidays here, there is no better place to bring the family to explore all it has to offer.”