Man suffers 'life-changing' injuries following Wortley road crash

Police want witnesses to come forward following a serious injury road traffic collision in Leeds.

By Richard Beecham
Monday, 25th April 2022, 4:09 pm

It happened at about 11pm on Friday, 15 April, when a black Ford Focus struck a wall on the bend of Dragon Bridge, close to The Dragon pub in Whitehall Road.

A male occupant suffered serious injuries which are described as life changing.

The accident took p[lace on the bend of Dragon Bridge, Wortley. Pic: Google

Enquiries are continuing into the collision and anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact PC 3270 Kenny at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1931 of 15 April.

