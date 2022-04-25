It happened at about 11pm on Friday, 15 April, when a black Ford Focus struck a wall on the bend of Dragon Bridge, close to The Dragon pub in Whitehall Road.

A male occupant suffered serious injuries which are described as life changing.

The accident took p[lace on the bend of Dragon Bridge, Wortley. Pic: Google

Enquiries are continuing into the collision and anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact PC 3270 Kenny at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.