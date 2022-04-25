The AA first reported the crash shortly before 10am today (Monday).
There are queues between Richardshaw Lane and the Ring Road at Dawson's Corner.
Stanningley Bypass closed following crash
Last updated: Monday, 25 April, 2022, 12:18
Buses are being diverted
The location of the crash
There are delays of seven minutes on the Stanningley Bypass westbound, with an average speed of 10mph.
There are also queues between Richardshaw Lane and the Ring Road at Dawson's Corner, according to the AA.
Police close Stanningley Bypass following crash
Stanningley Bypass has been partially closed following a crash.
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on this breaking incident.