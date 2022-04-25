Stanningley Bypass crash: Road closed and major delays following crash in Leeds

Stanningley Bypass has been partially closed following a crash.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 25th April 2022, 12:06 pm

The AA first reported the crash shortly before 10am today (Monday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

There are queues between Richardshaw Lane and the Ring Road at Dawson's Corner.

Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.

The location of the crash on Stanningley Bypass (Photo: AA)

Stanningley Bypass closed following crash

Last updated: Monday, 25 April, 2022, 12:18

Monday, 25 April, 2022, 12:18

Buses are being diverted

Monday, 25 April, 2022, 12:01

The location of the crash

There are delays of seven minutes on the Stanningley Bypass westbound, with an average speed of 10mph.

There are also queues between Richardshaw Lane and the Ring Road at Dawson’s Corner, according to the AA.

Photo: AA

Monday, 25 April, 2022, 12:06

Police close Stanningley Bypass following crash

Stanningley Bypass has been partially closed following a crash.

The AA first reported the crash shortly before 10am today (Monday).

We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on this breaking incident.

Home
Page 1 of 1
Stanningley Bypass