M62 West Yorkshire incident: Woman taken to hospital by air ambulance after falling from motorway bridge
A woman has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after falling from a bridge over a West Yorkshire motorway.
Police were called to the M62 eastbound near Hartshead Moor services at 12.01pm today, after receiving a report that a woman had fallen from an overhead bridge onto banking near the carriageway.
Traffic was stopped in both directions between junction 26 for Bradford and junction 25 for Brighouse while emergency services rushed to the motorway and located the woman. She was taken to hospital by air ambulance and police have confirmed that her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to the M62 eastbound near Hartshead Moor services at 12.01pm today to a report a woman had fallen from an overhead bridge onto banking near the carriageway.
Emergency services attended and located the woman. A full closure was put in place on both carriageways at junction 26 while the air ambulance attended.
“The woman was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening. Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident.”
The AA reports: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to police incident on M62 Eastbound from J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) to J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Traffic was stopped around 12:15.
“Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and M62 (Hartshead Moor Services). Average speed five mph.”
The police incident comes comes as a damaged bridge joint has closed the westbound carriageway between Castleford and Wakefield, causing major delays.
Traffic has been released on the westbound carriageway, but traffic is still stopped eastbound between Bradford and Brighouse. There are heavy delays on the eastbound carriageway.
Traffic has been held on the M62 in West Yorkshire due to a police incident.
Vehicles have been stopped in both directions between junction 26 for Bradford and junction 25 for Brighouse, with heavy delays building.
