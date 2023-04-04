Police were called to the M62 eastbound near Hartshead Moor services at 12.01pm today, after receiving a report that a woman had fallen from an overhead bridge onto banking near the carriageway.

Traffic was stopped in both directions between junction 26 for Bradford and junction 25 for Brighouse while emergency services rushed to the motorway and located the woman. She was taken to hospital by air ambulance and police have confirmed that her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Traffic was stopped in both directions between junction 26 for Bradford and junction 25 for Brighouse (Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk)

Emergency services attended and located the woman. A full closure was put in place on both carriageways at junction 26 while the air ambulance attended.