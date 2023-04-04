News you can trust since 1890
M62 West Yorkshire delays: Traffic stopped near Bradford and Brighouse due to ongoing police incident

Traffic has been held on the M62 in West Yorkshire due to a police incident.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:34 BST

Vehicles were stopped in both directions between junction 26 for Bradford and junction 25 for Brighouse, with heavy delays building. It comes as a damaged bridge joint has closed the westbound carriageway between Castleford and Wakefield, causing major delays.

Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.

Delays are building on the M62 between Bradford and Brighouse (Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk)Delays are building on the M62 between Bradford and Brighouse (Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk)
Delays are building on the M62 between Bradford and Brighouse (Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk)

Live updates as traffic stopped on West Yorkshire motorway due to ongoing police incident

Show new updates

All lanes now open

Traffic released but lane closures remain on the eastbound carriageway

Severe delays increasing

The AA reports: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to police incident on M62 Eastbound from J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) to J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Traffic was stopped around 12:15.

“Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and M62 (Hartshead Moor Services). Average speed five mph.”

Photo: AAPhoto: AA
Photo: AA

Damaged bridge joint causing also causing delays

The police incident comes comes as a damaged bridge joint has closed the westbound carriageway between Castleford and Wakefield, causing major delays.

Follow our live updates on that closure.

Live picture shows standstill traffic on the approach to junction 26

Photo: Motorwaycameras.co.ukPhoto: Motorwaycameras.co.uk
Photo: Motorwaycameras.co.uk

Traffic released on westbound carriageway but eastbound remains blocked

Traffic has been released on the westbound carriageway, but traffic is still stopped eastbound between Bradford and Brighouse. There are heavy delays on the eastbound carriageway.

Traffic held in both directions on M62 in West Yorkshire

Traffic has been held on the M62 in West Yorkshire due to a police incident. 

Vehicles have been stopped in both directions between junction 26 for Bradford and junction 25 for Brighouse, with heavy delays building.

We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for a statement.

