A 17-year-old girl has died after being injured in a motorway crash near Wakefield.

Elise Thomas was left with life-threatening injuries after the crash on the M1 on Saturday August 12. The crash happened at 8.29am on the southbound carriageway, just before junction 39 for Wakefield.

Elise, of Driffield, was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta which had come to a stop due to a suspected tyre blow out. The stationary car was struck by a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

The teenager was rushed to hospital for treatment and other people in the car were also treated for injuries. West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that Elise died in hospital on Friday (August 18).

Elise Thomas, 17, has died in hospital after a crash on the M1 near Wakefield on August 12. Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash. (Photo by West Yorkshire Police/motorwaycameras.co.uk)

Her heartbroken family have paid tribute to the teenager as police continue to investigate the crash.

In a statement, they said: “Elise was a beautiful soul. She was an inspiration to others and was amazingly talented with her photography. Even at such a young age she was successful. Everything she touched turned to gold”.