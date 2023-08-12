A woman has been seriously injured after a stationary car was hit by another vehicle on the M1 near Wakefield.

The crash happened at about 8.30am today (Saturday August 12) on the southbound carriageway, between junctions 29 and 30. A Vauxhall Corsa crashed into a stationary Ford Fiesta, which had come to a stop due to a suspected tire blow out.

A female passenger in the Fiesta suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment. Other people in the car were also treated for injuries.

A full closure was initially put in place on both sides of the M1 while ambulances attended. The northbound carriageway was re-opened earlier today, but lanes of the southbound carriageway remain closed as investigation and recovery work take place.