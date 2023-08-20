Live
M1 Southbound: Live updates as motorway closed at Junction 39 near Wakefield after serious crash
The southbound carriageway on the M1 near Wakefield has been closed.
Traffic has been stopped on the M1 southbound after a serious collision between Junction 39 (Durkar) and Junction 38 (Haigh) after a serious collision.
National Highways said: "The M1 in West Yorkshire is closed southbound between J39 (Durkar) and J38 (Haigh) due to a collision.
"Emergency services including West Yorkshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management."
For the latest updates on the incident, follow this blog.
Traffic diversions
Traffic is being diverted via the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs:
- Exit the M1 using J39 and proceed to the end of the slip road.
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A636 (Denby Dale road) and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles to the roundabout with the A637.
- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A637 (Huddersfield Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the junction with the M1 Motorway (Junction 38).
- At the roundabout take the 3rd exit to rejoin M1 South.
Collision on M1
National Highways say to expect delays as traffic is stopped.