Leeds fire: Moment thick black smoke billows into sky from White Rose Shopping Centre bus blaze
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to White Rose Shopping Centre, shortly after 1.30pm this afternoon (Monday, October 27), to reports of a double-decker bus on fire.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.
The main bus station is expected to remain closed until further notice, however buses continue to service the centre via an alternative stop.
A spokesperson for White Rose Shopping Centre said: “Following the incident earlier today at the nearby bus station, members of our security helped to evacuate the bus station and close it off to the public until the fire service could arrive and take over the scene.
“Buses continue to service the centre from an alternative stop, and the centre and all its shops have remained open throughout.”
The YEP understands that no injuries were sustained during the incident.
The cause of the blaze has not yet been confirmed. West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire have been approached for further comment.