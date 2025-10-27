Footage shows a double-decker bus on fire, with smoke billowing into the air, in Leeds.

A dramatic video shows flames raging and thick black smoke pouring from a bus fire in Leeds.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.

The main bus station is expected to remain closed until further notice, however buses continue to service the centre via an alternative stop.

A spokesperson for White Rose Shopping Centre said: “Following the incident earlier today at the nearby bus station, members of our security helped to evacuate the bus station and close it off to the public until the fire service could arrive and take over the scene.

“Buses continue to service the centre from an alternative stop, and the centre and all its shops have remained open throughout.”

The YEP understands that no injuries were sustained during the incident.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been confirmed. West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire have been approached for further comment.