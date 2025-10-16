Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre ice rink to return for 2025

White Rose Shopping Centre’s popular Christmas ice rink is to return over the festive season.

The family-friendly attraction returns from Thursday, November 20, until Sunday, January 4, 2026 with centre bosses promising more events and offers than ever before.

The rink, made of real ice, will be open in The Village at White Rose throughout the Christmas period including Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day offering pre-bookable 45-minute sessions with skate hire included.

Guests can take advantage of an early bird discount of 20 per cent off all tickets by booking before midnight on Wednesday, November 19. Details of other ticketing offers including online saver prices, group bookings, and 2 for 1 sessions plus even more special events can be found at: www.white-rose.co.uk

Off-peak tickets for skating sessions are priced from £12.50 for children aged 12 and under, £14.50 for adults, and from £48 for a family ticket.

Brought to life using special rapid-freeze technology, the fully-covered ice rink is suitable for all weather and all ages to ensure nothing gets in the way of festive fun, with skating aids available for younger skaters – or those wanting an extra hand with their balance.

Santa’s wonderous White Rose Express grotto will also be returning to the centre this year, inviting families to share their Christmas wish lists with the man himself inside his glorious vintage train carriage. Tickets are on sale now with little ones able to meet with Santa from Saturday, November 8, right up until Christmas Eve.