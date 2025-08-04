Wakefield: Fire service confirms cause of blaze that brought Leeds trains to standstill as services cancelled

The details of a blaze that brought Leeds trains to a standstill have been confirmed.

It sparked chaos for commuters yesterday afternoon (August 3) when a fire broke out between Wakefield Kirkgate and Knottingley, forcing the closure of the line and prompting hours of disruption.

Trains were cancelled, delayed and forced to skip stations, while replacement buses were drafted in to keep passengers moving.

Northern lifted ticket restrictions to help passengers. The operator also confirmed that emergency services were at the scene as the situation unfolded.

Now, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed details of the blaze. A spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday to Cow Lane, Wakefield to reports of a fire in the open.

“This was found to be a deep-seated peat fire on railway embankment.”

Three hoses were used to extinguish the flames with crews from Wakefield, Normanton and Ossett mobilised to the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The incident was declared over later in the day, but only after disruption had stretched into the afternoon, with National Rail warning passengers to check before travelling.

