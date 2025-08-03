Wakefield: Fire blocks key Leeds train line - Knottingley services cancelled and delayed
The fire, reported near the line between Wakefield Kirkgate and Knottingley, shut the route in both directions and left passengers facing disruption earlier today (August 3).
A number of trains were axed - including the 14.25 train from Leeds to Knottingley and the 15.12 return service.
Services have returned to normal now, after the disruption lasted until 4pm.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.
Here’s how it unfolded -
🚨 LIVE as blaze blocks key train line with multiple services cancelled
⚠️ Train disruption in Wakefield as blaze breaks out
Northern has confirmed disruption to services this afternoon due to a fire beside the tracks between Wakefield Kirkgate and Knottingley.
We’ll bring you the latest updates as we have them.
🔥 Northern confirms emergency services at scene of fire
Northern has confirmed that emergency services are currently on site dealing with the fire next to the railway line between Wakefield Kirkgate and Knottingley.
The operator says disruption is expected until 3pm today.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.
🚍 Replacement buses requested as disruption continues
Northern has confirmed that road transport has been requested to help passengers affected by the fire blocking the rail line between Wakefield Kirkgate and Knottingley.
A spokesperson said: “Road transport has been requested, we are awaiting an update and more information will follow once this has been confirmed.”
More updates will follow once arrangements have been confirmed.
🚆 Leeds to Knottingley services via Castleford NOT affected by fire disruption
For passengers travelling between Leeds and Knottingley via Castleford, Northern has confirmed these services are running as normal despite the fire blocking the line between Wakefield Kirkgate and Knottingley.
🛑 Rail replacement bus service confirmed
A replacement bus service has now been confirmed for passengers, with the 15.30 departure from Knottingley calling at all stations to Leeds via Streethouse.
Meanwhile, a 15:20 bus will depart Leeds calling at all stations to Knottingley via Streethouse.
Passengers are advised to check station information posters for bus pick-up points and allow extra time for their journeys.
❌ Wakefield train lines reopen but disruption to continue until 4pm
National Rail has confirmed that all lines between Wakefield Kirkgate and Knottingley have now reopened following the fire.
However, passengers are being warned that disruption is not over. Services may still be cancelled or revised as the timetable recovers, with disruption now expected until 4pm.
✅ Wakefield train services return to normal after fire disruption
Northern has confirmed that disruption caused by the fire has now ended.
Trains are now running as normal after several delays, cancellations and replacement buses earlier today.
