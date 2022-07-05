The baby fell from the window of a flat in Saville Green, Burmantofts, at around 1pm on Saturday - and later died in hospital.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said he ran down stairs after hearing screams.

It is believed the boy lived in the flat with his mum and siblings.

Police in Saville Green, Burmantofts, where the one-year-old baby died

The neighbour said: “She’s a good mum, and a very nice person.

“I don’t know exactly what happened, but I heard her screaming and I followed her down the stairs."

“I’m very sad, she’s a very nice person.”

The boy is believed to have fallen from a small window from the block of flats in Leeds.

The ten-story tower block is part of a 1959-built estate.

A young woman, who lived on the ground floor of the building, said she came home late on Saturday evening to see the flats blocked off by police.

She said: “It’s tragic. I’ve got a little brother who is four so it’s very close to home.”

A police cordon around the flat, which had been in place since the weekend, has now been lifted.