Saville Green death: One-year-old baby boy dies after falling from window of flat in Leeds

A one-year-old boy has died after falling from the window of a flat in Leeds, police said.

By Daniel Sheridan
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 11:59 am

Police attended the incident at Saville Green at around 1pm on Saturday (July 2).

The boy was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Sadly, he died a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police has now launched an investigation.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 1.25pm on Saturday, July 2, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending Saville Green in Leeds where a child had fallen from the window of a flat.

"The one-year-old boy was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances.

"The incident is being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them."

