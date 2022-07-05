Police attended the incident at Saville Green at around 1pm on Saturday (July 2).
The boy was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.
Sadly, he died a short time later.
West Yorkshire Police has now launched an investigation.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 1.25pm on Saturday, July 2, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending Saville Green in Leeds where a child had fallen from the window of a flat.
"The one-year-old boy was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.
"Enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances.
"The incident is being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them."