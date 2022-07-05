Police attended the incident at Saville Green at around 1pm on Saturday (July 2).

The boy was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Sadly, he died a short time later.

Saville Green Leeds cc Google

West Yorkshire Police has now launched an investigation.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 1.25pm on Saturday, July 2, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending Saville Green in Leeds where a child had fallen from the window of a flat.

"The one-year-old boy was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances.