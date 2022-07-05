Man critical in hospital after being found seriously injured on Leeds road

At 8.54pm on Monday (July 4), police were called to an incident in Old Farm Parade, Leeds, where a man was found seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment and remains in a critical condition, police confirmed.

There were no suspicious circumstances.

Samaritans advice

You might be feeling tired more often, be feeling emotional, and you might not want to do the things that you usually enjoy right now.

Struggling to cope with everyday life doesn’t look or feel the same in everyone. We can’t generalise about how it'll make you feel or act.

Samaritans are here to listen. You can call us on 116 123, email us at [email protected] or write us a letter.