Leeds residents told to shut all windows and doors as raging waste fire tackled by eight crews

Crews from across the city have been at Knowsthorpe Lane, Cross Green, since shortly after 4pm on Saturday April 2.

A large waste fire at a factory has caused significant damage.

A total of eight fire crews, one aerial appliance and specialist units from across the brigade tackled the blaze.

Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed by the fire service.