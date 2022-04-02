Claremont Care Home on New Street in Farsley can accommodate up to 63 people who require support with nursing or personal care needs, some of whom are living with dementia.

The provider was also caring for people with learning disabilities and autism at the time of the inspection on January 31, but this was not included in their registration according to the CQC findings.

Inspectors found "widespread shortfalls in the way the service was managed" and were "not assured the service provided safe care".

Medicines were not always administered safely at the home, some residents had lost weight without appropriate action taken and infection prevention procedures were not always being followed.

Rating the home as inadequate, inspectors said residents "did not always receive person centred and dignified care" and " observed people’s dignity not always being protected".

"We found signs of a closed culture developing at the service", inspectors said in the report published on March 23.

"People did not always receive safe care.

"During this inspection, we identified and reported several safeguarding concerns.

"Some people and relatives told us the service did not provide safe care.

"People were not always safe because systems in place were not effective to monitor risks to their health and incidents that had happened.

"This included individual risks, environmental risk and fire safety risks. Several people living at the home had lost weight and appropriate action had not always been taken in a timely way.

"People's medicines were not always administered safely.

"Good infection prevention and control procedures and relevant guidance regarding testing, visiting and vaccination as condition of deployment were not always being followed. Systems to learn lessons were not always effective."

The home was previously rated as "requires improvement" in May 2021.

Claremont Care Home has now been placed into ‘special measures’.

Explaining the next steps of enforcement within the report, inspectors said: "This means we will keep the service under review and, if we do not propose to cancel the provider’s registration, we will re-inspect within 6 months to check for significant improvements.

"If the provider has not made enough improvement within this timeframe. And there is still a rating of inadequate for any key question or overall rating, we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures. This will mean we will begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service. This will usually lead to cancellation of their registration or to varying the conditions the registration.

"For adult social care services, the maximum time for being in special measures will usually be no more than 12 months. If the service has demonstrated improvements when we inspect it. And it is no longer rated as inadequate for any of the five key questions it will no longer be in special measures."

Park Homes - based in Bingley - has been contacted for comment.