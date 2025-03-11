The Leeds road, which is used by 83,000 vehicles a day, is to receive essential maintenance over the coming decades to prevent the structures from deteriorating to a point of failure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds Inner Ring Road is a particular focus for Leeds City Council, who have announced an £11.6 million investment into a maintenance programme, which will see a number of bridges, tunnels and other structures improved.

The Leeds Inner Ring Road works form part of a wider improvement programme over the coming decades, and Calverley River Bridge has been allocated £3.5 million for essential maintenance as part of the current year's spending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council report said a contractor had been appointed to start work on the bridge, suggesting that maintaining traffic flow over it is essential to prevent major disruption on the network.

The cameras along the A58M inner ring road are set to go live by the end of this week. | NW

Weight restrictions or closure of the bridge may be needed without the repairs, causing traffic congestion on the route.

Currently, the state of the Inner Ring Road is being managed with short-term repairs, but the longer-term strategy for the route could include investment in 5km of retaining walls and 16 critical bridges and tunnels.

The report said the Leeds Inner Ring Road structures are managed through a deterioration strategy, with only reactive maintenance being undertaken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Essential maintenance is required over the coming decades to prevent extensive disruption to the city, should the structures deteriorate to a point of failure.

The road accommodates 83,000 vehicles a day, and takes half the traffic redirected from the closure of City Square.

The current year's maintenance funding includes cash from the council's capital budget and central government.

The report recommends the allocation of funding for a list of at-risk road structures, and as it is classed as a key decision worth more than £500,000, it could be subject to extensive scrutiny from councillors.