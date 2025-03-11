South Yorkshire developer highlights new homes overlooking open space

Leading housebuilder David Wilson Homes is encouraging house hunters to join its emerging community at Oughtibridge Valley and learn the benefits of living close to nature.

The development on Main Road has a selection of three and four-bedroom homes appealing to a wide variety of buyers, with many new homes overlooking green open space and woodland.

Research from the European Environment Agency suggests that spending time in the natural world not only improves mental health and feelings of wellbeing, but can also reduce stress levels and boost the immune system.

The housebuilder designs its developments with well thought-out landscaping to ensure residents can reap these benefits on their doorsteps.

B&DWYW - 004 - A kitchen in a property at Oughtibridge Valley

Sam Wood, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “A number of our homes at Oughtibridge Valley will have picturesque views of green open space, as well as the unbeatable South Yorkshire countryside.

“We believe these properties will prove to be extremely popular and we are encouraging anyone interested to visit one of our Sales Advisers to find out more.”

Surrounded by picturesque woodlands, the new community being built at Oughtibridge Valley has become a desirable place to live. Residents can take advantage of many fantastic amenities on the doorstep including shops, restaurants and local schools.

For commuters, Sheffield city centre is less than seven miles away. Oughtibridge is also located on the east edge of the Peak District, perfect for days out in the countryside.

B&DWYW - 002 - A street scene at Oughtibridge Valley with homes overlooking open space

There are a number of schemes available for those looking to make a move, including the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.

For more information about any developments in the area, visit the websites at David Wilson Homes in South Yorkshire.