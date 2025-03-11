Colleagues from Armley-based Resource covered over 2,500 miles in memory of much-loved team member and friend, raising over £3,000 for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice

Gail Weathers, HR and Operations Director of Resource, set up the walking challenge in memory of her colleague and close friend Debbie Bryden, who was cared for at the end of her life at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in November 2024.

Gail was inspired to fundraise for the charity after experiencing the care and support that Sue Ryder provided at such a difficult time, as she explained:

“As soon as Debbie went to Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice she received unconditional support. It was just so special and personal.”

Thousands of pounds were raised in memory of Debbie Bryden.

The initial target of covering 1,000 miles throughout the month was quicky smashed, with the company’s clients all wanting to help honour Debbie’s memory, as Gail shared:

“She was such a jolly and positive person in everything, there was a warmth about her that you gravitated towards. Everyone had been so in awe of her during her illness, she dealt with it with such strength, determination and dignity.”

Bringing people together for some of the walks brought some unexpected, yet welcome moments, as Gail explained:

“We’d have a walk together, stop for a coffee and all share a memory of Debbie. It felt like a nice way to start processing the grief. It’s a big thing to deal with. It was lovely that people felt they could talk to each other about it, and understand what Sue Ryder did, sharing how the hospice cared not only for Debbie but for her relatives as well.”

Gail Weathers and colleagues take on their walking challenge for Sue Ryder.

Reflecting on what Debbie would have made of the whole challenge Gail shared: “She would have loved it, she was the fittest person, and she loved outside activities, particularly walking. She would have been a bit embarrassed at all the fuss, but I know she would have been super proud of us.

“We are delighted to have been able to help and raise this money for Sue Ryder.”

Clare Humphreys, Community Fundraiser for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said:

“We are so grateful to Gail and the whole Resource team for choosing to support Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice. Their fantastic achievement and the vital funds that they have raised will ensure that we can continue to provide care to people when they need it most.”

Support Gail and the Resource team: JustGiving page

For more information on Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, visit sueryder.org/wheatfields