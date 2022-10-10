Leeds power cut: Live as nearly 2,000 properties left without electricity in city's third power cut in a week
Nearly 2,000 homes in Leeds have been left without electricity in what is the third power cut in the city within the space of a week.
Northern Powergrid has posted this afternoon (Monday) to say that 1,889 properties in the LS10 and LS11 postcode areas to the south of Leeds have been affected by an unexpected power cut.
A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said on Twitter: “We currently estimate your power will be back on by 4.45pm.
"If our repairs take longer, we will keep you updated on here. Thanks.”
It is the third power cut in Leeds within the space of the last seven days, with one blackout in the city centre last Thursday affecting over 1,000 properties and another one the night before affecting 1,695 properties in northern areas such as Otley.
Power cut affects nearly 2,000 properties in the south of Leeds
Twitter post about the power cut from Northern Powergrid.
When the power will return
Northern Powergrid said in its statement that it expects power to return to the 1,889 properties at 4.45pm, but added that it could take longer.
Over 100 properties still without power.
Northern Powergrid states on its website that 107 properties in the area of Leeds affected by the earlier power cut are still without electricty.