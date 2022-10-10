Northern Powergrid has posted this afternoon (Monday) to say that 1,889 properties in the LS10 and LS11 postcode areas to the south of Leeds have been affected by an unexpected power cut.

Homes in areas such as Beeston, Holbeck, Hunsley and Middleton have been impacted.

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said on Twitter: “We currently estimate your power will be back on by 4.45pm.

"If our repairs take longer, we will keep you updated on here. Thanks.”

It is the third power cut in Leeds within the space of the last seven days, with one blackout in the city centre last Thursday affecting over 1,000 properties and another one the night before affecting 1,695 properties in northern areas such as Otley.

For the latest updates on this story follow our blog below.

Advertisement Hide Ad