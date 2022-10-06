More than 1,000 properties across five postcodes in Leeds were affected by the blackout tonight (Thursday), according to Northern Powergrid.

Residents first began reporting issues with electricity supply at about 6pm.

The power cut impacted a number of busy streets in Leeds city centre including Kirkgate, The Calls, Call Lane and New York Street.

In a tweet at 6.18pm, Northern Powergrid confirmed the outage. It said: "Hi to all our customers in LS1, LS2, LS22, LS24 & LS27. There is an unexpected power cut affecting 1,002 properties in your area.”

And by 6.45pm, the Connecting Leeds travel account confirmed on Twitter that traffic lights were “all out” on York Street near the Kirkgate Market multi-storey car park, Cross York Street and Harper Street.

Pictures showed parts of Briggate in darkness while some buildings were still fully-lit and unaffected.

Briggate in Leeds city centre, pictured left, which was partly plunged into darkness during the power cut on Thursday night and, right, traffic lights out near New York Street.

By 8.45pm, power appeared to be restored to the majority of properties in Leeds, according to Northern Powergrid’s live power cut map.

Pictures sent to the YEP confirmed street lights around the New York Street area were lit again.