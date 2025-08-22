From new padel courts to drought permits – here's what's happening in Leeds this week.

Every week, we sift through the latest planning applications submitted in Leeds to bring you the most eye-catching, controversial, or significant proposals.

Whether you're a neighbour, a property watcher, or just curious about what's changing, here’s what’s in the pipeline this week.

Pure Padel has submitted an application for a licence to supply alcohol. | Getty Images/National World

Coal Road - Application for a Premises Licence

Submitted by: Pure Padel Clubs LTD

The proposal: The club has applied for a Premises Licence at Moor Allerton Golf Club, seeking permission to supply alcohol Monday to Sunday between noon and 10.30pm.

Any comments on the application should be sent in writing to Entertainment Licensing, Leeds City Council, Civic Hall, Leeds, LS1 1UR, or by email to [email protected] by 17/09/2025.

A1(M) Motorway (Leeds Festival) - Temporary Prohibition of Traffic

With Leeds Festival underway, roads including the A1(M) will see significant disruption, with closures and diversions in place. The Temporary Prohibition of Traffic order is in place until 6pm on Monday, August 25.

During the order, the A1(M) northbound exit slip road at Junction 45 (Grange Moor) will be closed.

Yorkshire Water: North West reservoirs group drought permit application

The Planning Inspectorate has today held a public hearing on a potential drought permit, which would allow Yorkshire Water to increase its stocks by drawing more water from rivers and preserving reservoirs.

It comes after the supplier reported that its stocks have dropped to 42 per cent, well below the normal average of 75 per cent for this time of year.

How to have your say

Members of the public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via the Public Notice Portal or Leeds City Council’s planning website.

Have we missed an application near you? Got strong views on a local development? Let us know in the comments below or email [email protected].