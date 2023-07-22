The sites, all operated by Leeds City Council, have been recognised amongst the best in the country according to the award, which denoted clean, safe and well-maintained spaces.

In a statement the council said the news that the sites have yet again achieved the award is “a real testament to the hard work and dedication of the council’s parks service, who care for the parks and green spaces so that everyone can enjoy them”.

It added that all seven parks and green spaces awarded the Green Flag Award, which includes Golden Acre Park, Kirkstall Abbey, Middleton Park, Otley Chevin Forest Park, Pudsey Park, Roundhay Park and Temple Newsam Estate, are vital for the community in Leeds, bringing people together and providing “opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles”.

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy operating under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, and rewards well-managed green spaces and parks around the UK.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Councils executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said of the announcement: “It is fantastic news that seven of our parks across Leeds have once again been recognised as being among the best in the country and it is a real testament to the council’s fantastic parks service who go above and beyond in ensuring our green spaces are clean, safe well-maintained spaces accessible to everyone.

“We are very focussed on continuing with our ambition of ensuring that all communities in Leeds have access to good quality green space and maintaining our current greenspaces is vital to that”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at these sites in achieving the Green Flag Award.

“Golden Acre Park, Kirkstall Abbey, Middleton Park, Otley Chevin Forest Park, Pudsey Park, Roundhay Park and Temple Newsam Estate are vital green spaces for the community in Leeds, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles.

Roundhay Park is one of the parks named among the best in the country.