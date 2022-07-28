Roundhay Park, Temple Newsam Estate and Golden Acre Park officially recognised among England's 'best parks'

Golden Acre Park, Kirkstall Abbey, Middleton Park, Otley Chevin Forest Park, Pudsey Park, Roundhay Park and Temple Newsam Estate all received the prestigious Green Flag award.

The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces and recognises the beautifully maintained environment within the parks and the excellent visitor facilities.

Coun Salma Arif, said:

“After two years that have seen our parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely, the news that these parks have achieved the Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that make the green spaces a great space that everyone can enjoy.

“We are very focussed on continuing with our ambition of ensuring that all communities in Leeds have access to good quality green space and maintaining and looking after our current greenspaces is vital to that.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces.

"I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making these seven Leeds parks worthy of a Green Flag Award,” said, Keep Britain Tidy’s Accreditation Manager Paul Todd.