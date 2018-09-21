Leeds nightspot Mint Club to close in style after 20 years

The MINT Club is closing after 20 years.

The area around the Harrison Street nightclub is being developed and the club bosses say they are not able to renew or extend the lease.

Derrick Carter played the first Mint Show for Back To Basics back in 1998 and since then brands like Back to Basics, Technique, Asylum,Teknicolor and Bigger Than Barry are amongst those that have become part of the fabric of the niche club – which will kickstart a programme of closing parties next weekend that continue into 2019.

A statement from the club last night said: “It has been a big one to swallow for all of us here and there is only one way to go. In style.

“Over the next months we will be celebrating over 20 years of fantastic music with a series of special shows.

“We want to thank everyone for their support over these years and helping us make Mint a brand that is recognised around the world.”

They added the Mint Festival will still take place in Church Fenton this weekend and that the Mint brand will power onwards making it the time for refurbishment at Mint Warehouse.

