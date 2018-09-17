The photos you’ll only understand if you a regular at fondly remembered Leeds music venue and club The Cockpit

Have your say

ITs loss was mourned by thousands of music fans and clubbers around Leeds.

This month marks the anniversary of the closure of The Cockpit which in 2014 closed its doors for good after 20 years in business.

The popular venue has played host to some of the biggest names in the industry during its two-decade run, including The White Stripes, Amy Winehouse, Arctic Monkeys, Queens of the Stoneage, Flaming Lips, The Libertines, Feeder, Mumford & Sons, Vampire Weekend, The Killers, Fall Out Boy, Bloc Party, Coldplay and The Kaiser Chiefs. I

t was well-known for attracting internationally famous bands as well as giving local talent the chance to shine.

The 500 capacity venue on Swingate also hosted legendary club night Brighton Beach.

