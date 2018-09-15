The photos you’ll only understand if you were a Sundissential Leeds clubber

it was the Leeds club night where fancy dress and elaborate outfits were the de rigeur.
And it was that dress code that made Sundissential revellers stand out from those enjoying a night out at more mainstream nightclubs.
Sundissential North proved a phenomenon at Club Europa in Leeds city centre from the late 1990s with its hard house subgenre blazing a trail.
We have trawled the YEP archive and hope these photos evoke happy memories from a club night which exploited licening loopholes to allow alcohol to be sold on a Sunday.
