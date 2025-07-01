A body has been found in the search for a missing man in Leeds.

The discovery, off Dewsbury Road in Middleton, was made by a member of the public shortly after 6pm last night (June 30).

A body found off Dewsbury Road in Middleton by a member of the public shortly after 6pm on June 30 is believed to be that of missing man Andrew Holmes. | Google/West Yorkshire Police

It is believed to be the body of Andrew Holmes, who went missing in Morley.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Formal identification is yet to take place but the body is believed to be Andrew’s.

“His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.”