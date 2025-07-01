Breaking
Dewsbury Road Middleton: Body found in search for Leeds man reported missing in Morley
A body has been found in the search for a missing man in Leeds.
The discovery, off Dewsbury Road in Middleton, was made by a member of the public shortly after 6pm last night (June 30).
It is believed to be the body of Andrew Holmes, who went missing in Morley.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Formal identification is yet to take place but the body is believed to be Andrew’s.
“His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.”
