3 . Middleton in the 1930s

Maisonettes in Throstle Road on the Middleton Estate. At the left edge there is a flight of steep steps up to the entrance and a number 99 on the wall beside the door. The block seen centrally houses flat numbers 101, 103, 105 and 107. The block at the right-hand side houses numbers 109 to 115. A man in a flat cap and apron can be seen standing at the bottom of the steps up to number 111, and there is a figure on the steps of number 115,right. In front of the properties there are vegetable plots. Pictured in July 1932. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net