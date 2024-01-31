1. Middleton in the 1930s
Bedford's confectioner's shop taken from Middleton Park Circus in February 1939. The substantial shop which was situated on the corner of Middleton Park Road and Circus has windows filled with confectionery. There is a neon advertisement for "Gold Flake" and a hoarding for "Coca Cola" on the side of the building, though these have been crossed through by the City Engineers. Other advertising hoardings are for "Nestle's Milk" and "Stork Margarine". Women are chatting in front of the shop and there is a bicycle leaning outside. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Middleton in the 1930s
Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society store on Middleton Park Road taken from across the tramlines. The detail is not clear, but the original shows a boy struggling with groceries and a row of shops below the Co-op. Pictured in July 1939. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Middleton in the 1930s
Maisonettes in Throstle Road on the Middleton Estate. At the left edge there is a flight of steep steps up to the entrance and a number 99 on the wall beside the door. The block seen centrally houses flat numbers 101, 103, 105 and 107. The block at the right-hand side houses numbers 109 to 115. A man in a flat cap and apron can be seen standing at the bottom of the steps up to number 111, and there is a figure on the steps of number 115,right. In front of the properties there are vegetable plots. Pictured in July 1932. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Middleton in the 1930s
A parade of shops on Sissons Avenue with living accommodation pictured in August 1939. On the left is number 28, C. Mitchell, butcher. Moving right, number 26 Willie Aldred green grocer. Next to number 24 Harry Thornton grocer. Number 22 Alfred Thompson Fish & Chips. Shoppers and children can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Middleton in the 1930s
Number 4 Sissons Road which was the business of E. Heaps, Turf Commission Agent, with Morris, Newsagents on the right. At number 2 Middleton Garage can just be seen on the junction of Middleton Park Road. Pictured in September 1936. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Middleton in the 1930s
Sissons Road on to Middleton Garage which is on Middleton Park Road. Businesses on the left are at number 2 Sissons Road, Morris Newsagents with E. Heaps, Turf Commission Agents at number 4. Pictured in July 1939. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net