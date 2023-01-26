The man, aged in his 40s, was involved in a collision with a white Renault Master Tipper truck in Belle Isle yesterday (January 25) and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were called to Blakeney Road in Belle Isle, the location of the incident, at 5:31pm yesterday.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Leeds. At 5.31pm yesterday, police were called to Blakeney Road, Belle Isle, where a male pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a white Renault Master Tipper truck.

“The man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident. Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to is asked to contact MCET via 101 quoting reference 13230047728 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.”