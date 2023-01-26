Belle Isle: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after serious crash in south Leeds
A crash in south Leeds has left a man seriously injured.
Police were called to a serious road traffic collision on Blakeney Road in Belle Isle, shortly after 5:30pm yesterday evening (25 January) in which a man suffered life-threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, or go online quoting reference 1298 of 25/1.