Leeds Ice alert: Drivers battle treacherous conditions as Met Office issues weather warning

Drivers across Yorkshire including Leeds and Sheffield are battling treacherous conditions - as the Met Office has issued an ice warning.

Icy conditions out on the roads have been reported across the region, with emergency services called to accidents in various areas.

Although the weather forecast for Sunday and Monday is generally milder, there is still a yellow ice warning for Leeds and across parts of West and South Yorkshire today.

Snow in Huddersfield this week

When snow melts, then re-freezes in the cold, it can create sheets of deadly black ice.

A Met Office spokesman said: "A combination of low temperature and surfaces being wet from rain, sleet or snow and a partial thaw of lying snow will lead to icy stretches affecting untreated surfaces. The greatest risk is expected to be in rural areas and higher routes."

The warning will remain in place until Monday morning.

