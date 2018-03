Have your say

A man was left trapped after a crash in Leeds.

Crews were called to Sissons Road, Middleton, following the collision at about 12.40am today (Sunday).

Only one car was involved in the crash, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A man, who was trapped in the car, was freed by firefighters and taken to hospital.

Two crews from Hunslet attended the scene.