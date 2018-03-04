Is more snow on the way? Day by day weather forecast for Leeds & Yorkshire this week

Have your say

The big freeze from the Beast from the East has served up snowstorm after snowstorm in the past seven days.

The M62 was closed for over a day, trapping drivers on the motorway, while blizzard conditions in Leeds gave way to tragedy when a woman was found dead in the street.

There's a car in there somewhere! Taken in Yorkshire this week...

But is there more to come?

Not according to the Met Office. The Big Freeze is giving way to the Big Thaw - with temperatures rising and snow giving way to sleet and rain.

Here is the forecast for the coming week:

Snow: The scene in Yorkshire this week as the snow came down heavily

Sunday, March 4: Overcast, with a 60% chance of sleet and 90% chance of heavy rain this afternoon, giving way to patches of fog. Max temperature 5 degrees (positively tropical!)

Monday, March 5: Clouds with a 50% chance of light rain. Max temperature 4 degrees.

Tuesday, March 6: A rainy day, with a 60% chance of heavy rain for most of the day. Highs of 7 degrees!

Wednesday, March 7: Not much to report. Clouds, not much rain, highs of seven degrees,

Thursday, March 8: Some odd sunny spells, spots of rain, highs of 6 degrees.

Friday, March 9: Cloudy, overcast but no rain. Highs of seven degrees.

