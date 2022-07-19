Your city is set to bake today in record breaking extreme temperatures as the mercury rises higher and higher. Keep checking back for latest updates via our live blog.
Leeds heatwave: Live updates and Met Office weather forecast as city set for 39C heat
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 14:28
- Leeds could have its hottest day on record today
- Temperatures are set to climb higher than in Egypt
Thunderstorm on the way after record-breaking temperatures
It is officially the hottest day on record in Leeds.
Temperatures have climbed to 38C and are expected to reach 39C by 3pm.
NHS advice
The NHS has issued fresh advice on staying safe during this unprecedented heatwave.
Temperature hits 39C in Leeds
The mercury has reached 3C as of 2pm on Tuesday in Leeds, according to the Met Office.
Dramatic footage shows a reservoir on the verge of totally drying up
A Leeds beauty spot has dried up so severely that mudbeds have been exposed and left deep cracks appearing in a desert-like landscape.
The exposed mudbeds were captured by Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty at Lindley Wood Reservoir, near Otley, on Monday.
Warning: Do not swim in open water
On the lighter side...
A hilarious video of two lads in a Leeds beer garden has gone viral, as viewers shared their delight in the revellers’ misfortune.
The video was captured by CCTV footage at the Hare and Hounds pub in Tingley on Monday.
A hilarious video of two lads in a Leeds beer garden has gone viral, as viewers shared their delight in the revellers' misfortune.
Every school shut in Leeds today
The council has confirmed the schools which are closed, or partially closed, today:
The extreme heat has forced the closure of some schools in Leeds today.
Passengers warned not to travel as temperatures hit record highs
Rail operators across Leeds and Yorkshire are continuing to advise passengers ‘do not travel’ across Monday and Tuesday as the region prepares for record breaking temperatures.
Network Rail has called on all passengers to only travel where absolutely necessary while Northern, TransPennine and LNER have cancelled a number of services.
If passengers absolutely must travel, they should keep up to date with the latest information via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.
The Huddersfield to Leeds stopper service will not be running today:
No trains between Leeds and London Kings Cross:
Northern warns passengers not to travel:
How to keep your dog cool in the heat
As Leeds experiences some of its hottest temperatures on record and is issued a red weather warning for heat, pet owners have been scrambling for hints and tips on how to keep their furry friends cool.
Dogs, especially those with thick fur coats, do not cope well with hot weather without assistance. Huskies will especially struggle, as they’re acclimatised to colder weather.
Thankfully, there’s plenty of measures you can can take for them to make sure they’re as comfortable as possible and avoid heatstroke.
Leeds set to be hotter than Egypt as heatwave to reach record UK highs
Leeds is set to have its hottest day on record today, with temperatures climbing higher than in Egypt.