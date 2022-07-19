The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning across the majority of England, from London all the way up to Leeds.

Temperatures are looking to reach highs of 39C in Leeds - higher than in Egypt which will hit 38C.

Sunbathers soaked up the rays in Roundhay Park yesterday.

Other areas of the UK are set to hit even higher temperatures, with the Met Office predicting that some southern cities will reach over 40C by noon.

The current highest temperature in the UK is 38.7C, in Cambridge in 2019, but the city is set to break that today with a whopping 41C in the early afternoon.

Chief meteorologist at the Met Office Paul Davies said he was “really concerned” about the UK hitting 40 or 41C and has said it will be difficult to sleep in the heat.

Below are the government guidelines for staying safe in the heat.