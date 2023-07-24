Leeds Dewsbury Road crash: Family pay tribute to father of 'two young babies' Joseph Pearson after tragic death
Joseph Pearson, aged 24, from Leeds, died after the white Renault Kangoo he was driving overturned on Dewsbury Road, at 12:40am on Friday morning (July 21).
The vehicle had been in collision with a blue Nissan Micra close to the junction with Grovehall Drive.
Paying tribute to the father-of-two today, his family said: “Our son Joseph Pearson has been taken from us.
“His family and two young babies will miss him deeply.”
The occupants of the Nissan Micra suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.
Three people arrested have been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry team are continuing to investigate and are asking that anyone who may have witnessed it or who may have dashcam or video footage contact them by calling 101 or go online.