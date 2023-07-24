Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Dewsbury Road crash: Family pay tribute to father of 'two young babies' Joseph Pearson after tragic death

The family of a father-of-two killed in a crash in Leeds last week have paid tribute to him, saying they will “miss him dearly”.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 14:07 BST

Joseph Pearson, aged 24, from Leeds, died after the white Renault Kangoo he was driving overturned on Dewsbury Road, at 12:40am on Friday morning (July 21).

The vehicle had been in collision with a blue Nissan Micra close to the junction with Grovehall Drive.

Paying tribute to the father-of-two today, his family said: “Our son Joseph Pearson has been taken from us.

Joseph Pearson, aged 24, from Leeds, died after the white Renault Kangoo he was driving overturned on Dewsbury Road. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
“His family and two young babies will miss him deeply.”

The occupants of the Nissan Micra suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Three people arrested have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry team are continuing to investigate and are asking that anyone who may have witnessed it or who may have dashcam or video footage contact them by calling 101 or go online.

