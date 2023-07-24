Joseph Pearson, aged 24, from Leeds, died after the white Renault Kangoo he was driving overturned on Dewsbury Road, at 12:40am on Friday morning (July 21).

The vehicle had been in collision with a blue Nissan Micra close to the junction with Grovehall Drive.

Paying tribute to the father-of-two today, his family said: “Our son Joseph Pearson has been taken from us.

Joseph Pearson, aged 24, from Leeds, died after the white Renault Kangoo he was driving overturned on Dewsbury Road. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

“His family and two young babies will miss him deeply.”

The occupants of the Nissan Micra suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Three people arrested have been released on bail pending further enquiries.