The man, who is yet to be officially named by police, was travelling down Dewsbury Road in Beeston, shortly before 12.40am when his white Renault Kangoo and a blue Nissan Micra, both travelling westbound collided near to the junction of Grovehall Drive. Here’s everything we know so far…

What happened?

The white Renault Kangoo and blue Nissan Micra, collided near to the junction of Grovehall Drive. The Nissan Micra collided with parked vehicles and a garden wall, and the Renault Kangoo overturned in the road.

The white Renault Kangoo and blue Nissan Micra, collided near to the junction of Grovehall Drive. Picture: Google

Emergency services attended and despite receiving medical attention, the driver of the Kangoo, a man in his 20s, was sadly pronounced dead.

What tributes have been paid?

A number of readers took to the comments section on the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Facebook page to pay their respects and condolences to the man’s family.

Christine Smith said: “So so sad such a young life condolences to his family and friends.”

Gilly Cook said: “Such a young life gone thinking of his family.”

Larissa Pounder said: “So sad thoughts are with his family & friends.”

Kirstie Pounder added: “Such a cruel world we live in, one of the politest kind hearted young lads ever, thoughts are with his family.”

Has anyone been arrested?

The occupants of the Nissan Micra suffered minor injuries and three people have been arrested in connection with the collision. Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances of the incident.

What have police said?

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information on the collision or may have seen either or both vehicles prior to the incident. Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage or anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the vehicles prior to the collision is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230405441.

