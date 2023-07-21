Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on Dewsbury Road in Beeston.

The collision occurred shortly before 12.40am when a white Renault Kangoo and a blue Nissan Micra, both travelling westbound collided near to the junction of Grovehall Drive.

The Nissan Micra collided with parked vehicles and a garden wall, and the Renault Kangoo overturned in the road.

Emergency services attended and despite receiving medical attention, the driver of the Kangoo, a man in his 20s, was sadly pronounced deceased.

The occupants of the Nissan Micra suffered minor injuries and three people have been arrested in connection with the collision.

Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances of the incident and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information on the collision or may have seen either or both vehicles prior to the incident.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage or anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the vehicles prior to the collision is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230405441.