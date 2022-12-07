Crews from across Leeds were sent to tackle the fire in the college’s Printworks Campus, Hunslet, after the fire alarm sounded just after midnight today (Wednesday). The fire was located in the roof of the ‘plant room’, which contains plant machinery.

Footage, captured by Dexter M, shows firefighters tackling the blaze – sent from stations in Hunslet, Killingbeck, Leeds, Rothwell, Morley, Ossett, Moortown, Stanningley, Featherstone and Ilkley. The fire was under control by 3.20am and the incident closed just after 11am this morning.

Leeds City College have confirmed the fire was “accidental” and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have now launched an investigation into how it started. Students in the School of Hair, Beauty & Media Make Up and School of Travel, Food and Drink have been advised not to attend lessons today.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Just after midnight last night, we were called to a fire at Leeds City College on the Printworks Campus. The fire was quickly located in the roof of the Plant Room, which contains plant machinery.

“Due to the nature of the incident we sent two crews respectively from Hunslet and Killingbeck, and further crews from Leeds, Rothwell, Morley and Ossett. Firefighters used three hose reels, a drone and an aerial platform to tackle the blaze.

