Crews were called to the building fire at the Printworks Campus on Hunslet Road, in Hunslet, shortly after midnight by ARC Building Solutions, who reported that the fire alarm was sounding.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that on arrival the fire was located in a “plant room” and eight pumps and one aerial apparatus were used to tackle the blaze.

Crews from stations in Hunslet, Killingbeck, Leeds, Rothwell, Morley, Ossett, Moortown, Stanningley, Featherstone and Ilkley were all in attendance tackling the blaze through the night. At around 5am the crew was reduced to just two appliances.

Fire crews from across Leeds tackled the blaze at the Leeds City College campus. Photo: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service