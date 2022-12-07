Leeds City College: Fire breaks out at Printworks Campus in Hunslet in the early hours of the morning
Fire crews were called to a Leeds City College campus in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) after a blaze broke out.
Crews were called to the building fire at the Printworks Campus on Hunslet Road, in Hunslet, shortly after midnight by ARC Building Solutions, who reported that the fire alarm was sounding.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that on arrival the fire was located in a “plant room” and eight pumps and one aerial apparatus were used to tackle the blaze.
Crews from stations in Hunslet, Killingbeck, Leeds, Rothwell, Morley, Ossett, Moortown, Stanningley, Featherstone and Ilkley were all in attendance tackling the blaze through the night. At around 5am the crew was reduced to just two appliances.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Fire Investigation are in attendance at Leeds City College Printworks Campus in #Hunslet #LEEDS where a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.”