A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Just after midnight last night, we were called to a fire at Leeds City College on the Printworks Campus.

The fire was quickly located in the roof of the Plant Room, which contains plant machinery. Due to the nature of the incident we sent two crews respectively from Hunslet and Killingbeck, and further crews from Leeds, Rothwell, Morley and Ossett. Firefighters used three hose reels, a drone and an aerial platform to tackle the blaze.

By 3:20am the fire was controlled and the incident was scaled back to just three crews, who continued to tackle the blaze, and at 5am further reduced to two crews.

The incident was closed just after 11am this morning and an investigation into the fire is now underway.