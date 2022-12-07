Leeds City College: Cause of fire 'confirmed' as college releases statement after blaze at Printworks Campus
Fire crews were called to a Leeds City College campus in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) after a blaze broke out.
Crews were called to the building fire at the Printworks Campus on Hunslet Road, in Hunslet, after the fire alarm began sounding. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have said that on arrival the fire was located in a “plant room” and eight pumps and one aerial apparatus were used to tackle the blaze.
Crews from stations in Hunslet, Killingbeck, Leeds, Rothwell, Morley, Ossett, Moortown, Stanningley, Featherstone and Ilkley were all in attendance tackling the blaze through the night. At around 5am the crew was reduced to just two appliances. Fire investigation crews are in attendance.
A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Just after midnight last night, we were called to a fire at Leeds City College on the Printworks Campus.
The fire was quickly located in the roof of the Plant Room, which contains plant machinery. Due to the nature of the incident we sent two crews respectively from Hunslet and Killingbeck, and further crews from Leeds, Rothwell, Morley and Ossett. Firefighters used three hose reels, a drone and an aerial platform to tackle the blaze.
By 3:20am the fire was controlled and the incident was scaled back to just three crews, who continued to tackle the blaze, and at 5am further reduced to two crews.
The incident was closed just after 11am this morning and an investigation into the fire is now underway.
This picture was shared by West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service earlier of the scene this morning.
Leeds City College has issued the below statement for students and staff:
In the early hours of the morning a fire started at our Printworks campus.
Thanks to the local fire services and the college’s internal fire measures, the incident has now been controlled. This means that our campus is safe for students and staff, but we do ask that School of Hair, Beauty & Media Make Up and School of Travel, Food & Drink students study from home today unless you hear otherwise from your tutors.
For any students who receive free college meals, you will still be able to come in and get these today. Your tutors will also be in touch with more information.
In their record of this incident, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say that crews were called at12.02am this morning (Wednesday) to reports of the fire at Leeds City College on Hunslet Road.
In their summary, a spokesperson said: “Call received from ARC to fire alarm sounding, on arrival Hunslet made pumps 3. Fire was located in plant room and incident made pumps 5 and 1 aerial. Incident was then made up to pumps 8.
“Building fire, 3 hose reels, 4 breathing apparatus, positive pressure ventilation and aerial in use.
“Appliances from Hunslet x 2, Killingbeck x 2, Leeds pump and aerial, Rothwell, Morley, Ossett, Moortown, Stanningley, Featherstone CU lite, Ilkley welfare unit, Mirfield Hose layer and support, drone team along with a fire investigation officer.”
At 5.15am the incident was reduced to two appliances.